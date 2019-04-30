Céilí legends mean there'll be no half measures at the Half-Door festival in Laois

There'll be no half measures when it comes to entertaiment and musical education when at the Half-Door Club annnual festival tradtional Irish music next weekend in Castletown.

Now in its 26th year , the organisers have lined up a great array of talent including some of the country's best Céili bands.

The bands who will play this year are: Tulla Céilí Band; Shandrum Céilí Band; Swallow’s Tail Céilí Band; Abbey Céilí Band; Johnny Reidy Céilí Band.

This years's festival also features many workshops including set dance workshops with Pat Murphy and Ger Butler.

The Festival gets underway on Friday, May 3 with teh opening Set Dance Céilí with the Tulla Céilí Band from Clare.

Founded in Co Clare 1946 the Tulla is one of the iconic groups on the trand landscape.

Following what is sure to be a great night, Saturday features dance workshops with Pat Murphy from 10am to 1pm and from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. There''ll be Junioor set dance classes at the same times with a guest teacher.

Saturday night features a set dance céilí with the famous Shandrum Céilí band from Cork.

Sunday, May 5 features set dancing classes from 10am-1pm.

The Swallow's Tail Céilí Band feature in the afternoon dance while the Abbey Céilí band perform at the evening céilí.

Monday, May 6 features a Sean Nós dancing workshop by Ger Butler in the morning. The afternoon last fling céilí features the Johnny Reidy Céilí Band.

There will be festival club sessions every night after the céilithe.

Accomodation is available in local B&Bs, hotels and the pastoral centre.

Camping is also possible.

More information from John Sinnott at 086 344 0388, Micheál Lalor 086 260 7658 michael.lalor@gmail.com and Peter Redmond at 086 785 7970.

Lots more information on the festival and its history is available on its website www.halfdoorclub.org