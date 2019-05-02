Late Late Show Country Music special to feature a Laois legend

Ryan Tubridy will be joined by Daniel O'Donnell, Nathan Carter, Cliona Hagan and none other than Laois woman Trudi Lalor on this Friday night’s Late Late Show Country Special in what RTÉ promises will be a truly family affair.

The show will kick off with the biggest opening number yet, featuring Daniel, Nathan, Cliona, Trudi, Mike Denver, Michael English, Robert Mizzell, Derek Ryan and 100 jivers from around the country giving it socks to an 80s classic.

Ryan Tubridy will host a “Circle of Friends”, sharing family tales and hearing some of our star’s favourite songs. We’ll hear from Robert Mizzell and his dad Richard, who will fly in from Louisiana, Susan McCann and 13-year-old granddaughter Sinead, Cliona Hagan and sister Nicole, and Jimmy Buckley and daughter Claudia.

Ryan will also chat to the gentle giant of country Mick Flavin and his family about his 20-year road to success, overcoming alcohol addiction and having two sons who were born deaf and will never hear their father sing.

Last month the Late Late Show team and the expert panel of Margo and Nathan Carter hit the road to audition hopefuls in the “Search for a Country Star” competition. Acts from up and down the country competed, and we’ll meet the lucky winner on Friday, as well as see them perform a contemporary country hit with Nathan.

Derek Ryan, Mick Flavin, Mike Denver, Dominic Kirwan, Margo, Louise Morrissey and Mary Duff will bring us on a trip down memory lane with a tribute to Hank Williams, including tracks such as Hey Good Looking and I Saw the Light.

The “Wagon Wheel of Fortune”, with team captains Fred Cooke and Anna Geary leading Michael English, Trudi Lalor and our audience superfans in a battle to win the coveted trophy.

All of this (and some surprises too) only on The Late Late Show Country Special, RTÉ One, Friday, May 3rd at 9.35pm