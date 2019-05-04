How to get into the Electric Picnic without buying a ticket

The organisers Electric Picnic 2019 are offering people a way to get into the weekend event without having to pay.

Organisers Festival Republic people say people can get into the event in Stradbally, Co Laois in return for volunteer work.

"We are looking for weekender volunteers. Volunteers play an important part in the festival and gain entry to the festival in exchange for 24 hours (4 x 6 hr or 3 x 8hr shifts) of voluntary work.

"Volunteering at Electric Picnic is a really great opportunity to see what goes on behind the scenes, gain valuable experience for your CV, and play a part in making Electric Picnic one of the best music festivals in the world!"

Volunteers will be expected to arriving onsite at noon on Thursday, August 29.

Volunteers may be asked to help on campsites, entrance gates, arena entrances, car parks, production areas and the arenas.

Duties can include the following:

Roaming Information Stewards.

Assisting festival-goers with directions.

Helping festival goers carry their belongings and pitch their tents.

Answering questions about performances, line-ups and site facilities.

Assisting with queue management, ticket / wristband check points.

Helping direct vehicles at Production gates.

To be helpful in emergency situations onsite – directing public to safe area etc

To be the ‘eyes and ears’ of the Festival, reporting any problems e.g. faulty facilities, build-up of litter or any other potential hazards.



Weekenders will have to agree to the terms and conditions as well as pay a refundable bond of €250 by the closing date. This will be refunded approx 2-3 weeks after the event if shifts are completed satisfactorily.

Volunteers must be 18 years or over before the start of August 2019. Photo ID will be required on arrival.

You'll have to make your own way to and from Stradbally.

When you are off-shift you are free to enjoy the Festival.

To read terms & conditions and apply tap here.