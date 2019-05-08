More news on Electric Picnic offspring festival Kaleidoscope

Festival Republic has announced headline and ten new acts and released additional family tickets for the Kaleidoscope Electric Picnic spin-off festival to be staged this summer.

Imelda May is set to join the growing line-up of acts set to perform at the family orientated festival which takes place from June 28-30.

Apart from Imelda the other acts to be added are: Ryan Sheridan, Kormac, Sean & Conor Price, Ryan Mack, Josh Gray, Orla Gartland, Lisa McHugh, Somebody’s Child and Rothwell.

The first introductory priced family tickets were snapped up within minutes when they went on sale three weeks ago. The organisers are now releasing a limited number of additional three-day family camping tickets (two adults and two children under 18) priced of €155.25 including booking fee.

"Listening to festival fans’ feedback, we realised there was a really strong demand for a specially priced family weekend ticket so we are delighted to be able to deliver on this," say the promoters.

The newly price will be available to new purchases as well as those who have already bought tickets (if you already have a ticket and you want to avail of this offer instead please contact Ticketmaster via the “help chat” tab at www.ticketmaster.ie before May 31.

The new family weekend ticket, priced at €155.25 including booking fee will go on sale Friday 10th May 2019 at 9am.

Festival Republic says Kaleidoscope Festival will provide three days of high energy, full colour, multi–stage entertainment over 16 stages, designed to entice and enthral all ages.

"Born out of Electric Picnic, Kaleidoscope will harness the magic of Picnic’s entertainment and family campsites, tailoring the overall festival experience to the desires of the festival-going family and bringing the essence of Electric Picnic to this brand new festival. Kaleidoscope heralds a new era of programming for the sophisticated taste of modern parents, discerning kids and all-knowing teens," say Festival Republic.

The line up so far is: Bell X1, Tom Odell, Imelda May, Wild Youth –The Riptide Movement, King Kong Company, Le Galaxie (DJ set), Hermitage Green, Delorentos, Brave Giant, Kíla, Wyvern Lingo, Ryan Sheridan, Kormac, Dublin Gospel Choir, Toucan, Sean & Conor Price, Jerry Fish Electric Side Show, Billy Scurry, Saarloos, Laoise, RuthAnne, Ryan Mack, Josh Gray, Orla Gartland, Lisa McHugh, Thumper, Thanks Brother, Somebody’s Child, Flynn, Fiona Harte, Eve Belle, Siights, Rothwell

All ticket types are limited and subject to availability.

FAMILY WEEKEND TICKETS: Weekend camping tickets for a family of four - 2 adults & 2 children under 18 years of age.

€155.25 including booking fee.

Full price

Adult camping €125.75

12-18 yrs camping €75.75

6-12 yrs camping €54.35

2-6 yrs camping €33.65

THREE DAY NON-CAMPING TICKETS

Full price

Adult Non-camping €106.50

12-18 yrs Non-camping €65.20

6-12 yrs Non-camping €48.70

2-6 yrs Non-camping €28.00

ONE DAY TICKETS

Friday, Saturday or Sunday

Full Price

Adult one day non-camping €54.35

12-18 yrs one day non-camping €38.70

6-12 yrs one day non-camping €27.50

2-6 yrs one day non-camping €17.50

Car Camping SOLD OUT

Campervan €55

Boutique Camping – see kaleidoscopefestival.ie

The Kaleidoscope Festival is delighted to offer a special discounted rate to those who have previously attended Electric Picnic.

A 15 % discount (net of booking fee) is available to customers who have attended any 3 or more previous Electric Picnics. A 10 % discount (net of booking fee) is available to customers who have attended 2 or 1 previous Electric Picnics. Please note that the Electric Picnic Loyalty Discount code cannot be applied to the special Family Weekend Ticket offer.

Loyalty Ticket Codes were sent out by Ticketmaster last month via email to those opted in to receive communications from Ticketmaster. Those who have not opted in can apply to receive a discount code via the process outlined on the Kaleidoscope Festival website. Discount codes are valid for a limited time and will no longer be valid for use after Midnight on Sunday 12th of May.

Kaleidoscope takes place at Russborough House in Blessington from June 28 - 30.

For full loyalty discount scheme terms and conditions please see kaleidoscopefestival.ie.