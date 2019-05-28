Riptide Movement and Transmitter to perform at this lucky Laois school

The Riptide Movement is coming to a very lucky Laois school, just a day after it welcomes Joe Wicks The Body Coach.

The Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise will have a rocking day this Thursday May 30, thanks to not just one but two bands.

Top Portlaoise band Transmitter will kick off its annual School Tour of concerts in Portlaoise schools with an energetic concert, in aid of schools and local charities.

That morning, Midlands Radio 3 DJ Ann Marie Kelly will broadcasting her Breakfast With Ann Marie show from the school, which will also feature an appearance from special guests, Irish band The Riptide Movement.

Ann Marie Kelly is the wife of Transmitter's lead singer Stewart Quinn, and both are firm supporters of Portlaoise.

"The School Tour has become a staple in our calendar over the past four years and sees the band perform in school halls whilst raising social awareness amongst pupils and money for local charities and school equipment. 850 kids and a rock band. What could possibly go wrong?" said Stewart.

The School Tour will go on to visit Scoil Bhride Knockmay on Friday June 7, and then Portlaoise Educate Together NS on Friday June 21.

Transmitter who ran a brilliant satirical election campaign for their imaginary Mé Féin party - read more here - will be kept busy this June bank holiday weekend gigging around Laois.

On Saturday: Lennon’s Courtyard, Durrow (directly after the Champions League Final which will be shown on the big screen in the courtyard) Bank Holiday Sunday: The Forge @ Anvil Inn, Portarlington, and on Bank Holiday Monday: Kavanaghs Courtyard, Portlaoise