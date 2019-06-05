Laois Fleadh Cheoil hits all the right notes in Portarlington

Laois held it’s annual Fleadh Cheoil celebration of Irish Traditional Culture at Portarlington over several days concluding on June holiday Monday with a monster afternoon Ceili.

More than one thousand competitors participated making a total of 465 entries, many of them in team events such as ten member céilí bands and twenty member grupaí cheoil.

Team events help to develop skills of co-operation and loyalty in addition to providing a safe space for individuals who may not otherwise feel comfortable performing in front of a large audience. In addition, teams benefit from learning about orchestration and arrangements suitable for all types of instruments; guitars, violas, cellos and classical flutes blend harmoniously with fiddles, whistles and bodhráns.

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (Association of Irish Musicians), has been organising Fleadh since it was founded in 1951 with the aim of promoting participation and appreciation of Irish Traditional Arts.

Underpinned by voluntary committees, class fees are extremely low so that Traditional Music is available to everyone (special arrangements made where needed).

From late June to mid-August Comhaltas will stage Seisiún at Abbeyleix and Portlaoise where visitors and enthusiasts can share a tune and a song in a relaxed social setting at Heritage House and Kavanagh’s Venue respectively.

Laois can be confident that it will be well represented at Leinster Fleadh to be held at Athboy, Co Meath July 12,13,14 and no doubt also at the All Ireland at Drogheda in August.

Closing the Fleadh at the ceili on Monday, County Chairman P J Phelan thanked management and staff of Coláiste Iosagáin, the Community Centre and GAA Centre for use of facilities at Portarlington. He also thanked the local Fleadh committee for their excellent attention to detail throughout the week.

Photographer Michael Scully covered the event for the Leinster Express.

Results Fleadh Cheoil Laois 2019

1A Fidil / Fiddle (Faoi 12)

1st Mary Jo Faherty, CCÉ, Portarlington.

2nd Laura Scott, CCÉ, Camross.

3rd Nell Kettle, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

1B Fidil / Fiddle (12-15)

1st Tara Ní Labhraí, CCÉ, Camross.

2nd Siobhan Ni Dhuinn, CCÉ, Cluain Na Sli.

3rd Cathal Ging, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

1C Fidil / Fiddle (15-18)

1st Ciara Fahery, CCÉ, Portarlington.

2nd Ellen Scott, CCÉ, Camross.

3rd Darragh Ryan, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan.

1D Fidil / Fiddle (O18)

1st MaryO'Donnell, CCÉ, Portarlington.

More below picture

2A Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (Faoi 12)

1st Matthew Cunningham, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

2nd Fionn Connolly, CCÉ, Portarlington.

3rd Oisin Ó Giollagáin, CCÉ, Camross.

2B Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (12-15)

1st Elaine Ni Conbhaí, CCÉ, Cluain Na Sli.

2nd Aoibhínn Ní Dhaltúin, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

rec Jane Ramsbottom, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

2C Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (15-18)

1st Conall Ó Cnáimhin, CCÉ, Camross.

2nd Sean O'Neill, CCÉ, Portarlington.

2D Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (O18)

1st Noel Stapleton, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan.

More below picture

3A Feadóg Mhór / Flute (Faoi 12)

1st Daniel Aylward, CCÉ, Spink.

2nd Taidhg Ó Daltúin, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

3rd Tom Hudson, CCÉ, Portarlington.

3B Feadóg Mhór / Flute (12-15)

1st Eden Penfold, CCÉ, Athy.

2nd Molly O'Rourke, CCÉ, Spink.

3rd Alannah Brennan, CCÉ, Spink.

3C Feadóg Mhór / Flute (15-18)

1st Tara Fahey, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

2nd Roisin Cunningham, CCÉ, Camross.

3rd Caragh Lacumber, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

3D Feadóg Mhór / Flute (O18)

1st David Vesey, CCÉ, Spink.

2nd Katie Scully, CCÉ, Camross.

More below picture

4G Feadóg / Whistle (Faoi 9)

1st Clodagh Guilfoyle, CCÉ, Camross

2nd Jack Higgins, CCÉ, Camross

3rd Amy Dooley, Rosenallis

4A Feadóg / Whistle (Faoi 12)

1st Daniel Aylward, CCÉ, Spink.

2nd Taidhg Ó Daltúin, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

rec Ailíse Dowling-McDonald, CCÉ, Spink.

4B Feadóg / Whistle (12-15)

1st Caoimhe Cuddy, CCÉ, Camross.

2nd Eden Penfold, CCÉ, Athy

rec Molly O'Rourke, CCÉ, Spink.

4C Feadóg / Whistle (15-18)

1st Tara Fahey, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

2nd Roisin Cunningham, CCÉ, Camross.

3rd David Ramsbottom, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

More below picture

4D Feadóg / Whistle (O18)

1st Caoimhe Ní Labhraí, CCÉ, Camross.

2nd Ciara Mackessy, CCÉ, Spink.

3rd David Vesey, CCÉ, Spink.

6A Consairtín / Concertina (Faoi 12)

1st Rachael Nolan, CCÉ, Portarlington.

2nd Edel Ni Conbhai, CCÉ, Cluain Na Slí

3rd Sive Lalor, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

6B Consairtín / Concertina (12-15)

1st Siobhan Cunningham, CCÉ, Camross.

2nd Éabha Dowling-McDonald, CCÉ, Spink.

rec Lucy Cahill, CCÉ, Athy

6C Consairtín / Concertina (15-18)

1st Maeve Scott, CCÉ, Camross.

2nd Mark Vesey, CCÉ, Spink.

rec Senan Ó Soirtéil, CCÉ, Camross.

More below picture

6D Consairtín / Concertina (O18)

1st Ciara Mackessy, CCÉ, Spink.

7A Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes (Faoi 12)

1st Niamh Morris, CCÉ, Portarlington.

2nd Daniel Aylward, CCÉ, Spink.

rec Tom Hudson, CCÉ, Portarlington.

7B Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes (12-15)

1st Cathal Ging, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

7C Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes (15-18)

1st Alain Ó Cearúil, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

2nd Kurt Ó Duinnín Cearúill, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

rec Rossa Ó Dufaigh, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan.

7D Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes (O18)

1st Conchubhair Mac Thomáis, CCÉ, Spink.

8A Cruit / Irish Harp (Faoi 12)

1st Nell Kettle, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

2nd Mary Jo Faherty, CCÉ, Portarlington.

rec Elena Nolan, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

8B Cruit / Irish Harp (12-15)

1st Lily Breslin, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan.

2nd Ella Duffin, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

8C Cruit / Irish Harp (15-18)

1st Molly O'Toole, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan.

2nd Grainne Hannigan, CCÉ, Portarlington.

8D Cruit / Irish Harp (O18)

1st Sophie Ní Riain, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan.

2nd Clare Faherty, CCÉ, Portarlington.

More below picture

10A Bainseó / Banjo (Faoi 12)

1st Simon Groarke, CCÉ, Spink.

2nd Moya Cahill, CCÉ, Athy.

rec Fionn Terry, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan.

10B Bainseó / Banjo (12-15)

1st Tiernan Morris, CCÉ, Portarlington.

2nd Oisin Conroy, CCÉ, Spink.

3rd Ava Guilfoyle, CCÉ, Camross.

10C Bainseó / Banjo (15-18)

1st Ciara Faherty, CCÉ, Portarlington.

2nd Mark Vesey, CCÉ, Spink.

rec Darragh Ryan, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan.

10D Bainseó / Banjo (O18)

1st Aaron Mackessy, CCÉ, Spink.

11A Maindilín / Mandolin (Faoi 12)

1st Simon Groarke, CCÉ, Spink.

2nd Shane Whelan, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

rec Fionnán Ó Daltúin, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

11C Maindilín / Mandolin (15-18)

1st Peter Bennett, CCÉ, Camross.

2nd Mark Vesey, CCÉ, Spink.

rec Ciara Faherty, CCÉ, Portarlington.

11D Maindilín / Mandolin (O18)

1st Aaron Mackessy, CCÉ, Spink.

12A Pianó / Piano (Faoi 12)

1st Mary Jo Faherty, CCÉ, Portarlington.

2nd Aoibhe Ryan, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan.

12B Pianó / Piano (12-15)

1st Clíodhna McGowan, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

12C Pianó / Piano (15-18)

1st Peter Bennett, CCÉ, Camross.

12D Pianó / Piano (O18)

1st David Vesey, CCÉ, Spink.

2nd Clare Faherty, CCÉ, Portarlington.

rec Conchúr de Faoite, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan.

13A Mileoidean / Melodeon (Faoi 12)

1st Fionn Connolly, CCÉ, Portarlington.

2nd Matthew Cunningham, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

13C Mileoidean / Melodeon (15-18)

1st Mark Vesey, CCÉ, Spink.

14A Rogha Gléas / Miscellaneous (Faoi 12)

1st Daniel Aylward, CCÉ, Spink.

2nd Simon Groarke, CCÉ, Spink.

3rd Ailíse Dowling-McDonald, CCÉ, Spink.

More below picture

14B Rogha Gléas / Miscellaneous (12-15)

1st Molly O'Rourke, CCÉ, Spink.

14C Rogha Gléas / Miscellaneous (15-18)

1st Ciara Faherty, CCÉ, Portarlington.

14D Rogha Gléas / Miscellaneous (O18)

1st David Vesey, CCÉ, Spink.

2nd Aaron Mackessy, CCÉ, Spink.

15A Tionlacan / Accompaniment (Faoi 12)

1st Mary Jo Faherty, CCÉ, Portarlington.

2nd Olivia Penfold, CCÉ, Athy.

3rd Edel Ni Conbhai, CCÉ, Cluain Na Sli.

15B Tionlacan / Accompaniment (12-15)

1st Clíodhna McGowan, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

2nd Erin Lalor, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

3rd Eimear Whelan, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

15D Tionlacan / Accompaniment (O18)

1st David Vesey, CCÉ, Spink.

2nd Clare Faherty, CCÉ, Portarlington.

16A Bodhrán (Faoi 12)

1st Tadgh Ó Daltúin, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

2nd Pauric Lalor, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

rec Tara Woodcock, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

16B Bodhrán (12-15)

1st Edward Dollard, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

2nd Oliver Quail, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

16C Bodhrán (15-18)

1st Isobelle Donnery, CCÉ, Camross.

2nd Aedín Ní Labhraí, CCÉ, Camross.

rec Kurt Ó Duinnín Cearúill, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

16D Bodhrán (O18)

1st Joe Cahill, CCÉ, Athy.

17A Drumaí Céilí / Céilí Drums (Faoi 12)

1st Taidhg Ó Daltúin, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

2nd Pauric Lalor, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

More below picture

17B Drumaí Céilí / Céilí Drums (12-15)

1st Aibhlínn Doheny, CCÉ, Ratheniska.

17C Drumaí Céilí / Céilí Drums (15-18)

1st Mark Vesey, CCÉ, Spink.

2nd Conall Ó Cnáimhin, CCÉ, Camross.

17D Drumaí Céilí / Céilí Drums (O18)

1st Noel Stapleton, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan.

18A Foinn Mhalla, Fidil / Fiddle Slow Airs (Faoi 12)

1st Mary Jo Faherty, CCÉ, Portarlington.

2nd Nell Kettle, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

rec Clare Ramsbottom, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

18B Foinn Mhalla, Fidil / Fiddle Slow Airs (12-15)

1st Clíodhna McGowan, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

2nd Tara Ní Labhraí, CCÉ, Camross.

18C Foinn Mhalla, Fidil / Fiddle Slow Airs (15-18)

1st Naoise Kettle, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan.

2nd Ciara Faherty, CCÉ, Portarlington.

18D Foinn Mhalla, Fidil / Fiddle Slow Airs (O18)

1st Mary O'Donnell, CCÉ, Portarlington.

19A Foinn Mhalla, Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes Slow Airs (Faoi 12)

1st Tom Hudson, CCÉ, Portarlington.

19C Foinn Mhalla, Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes Slow Airs (15-18)

1st Alain Ó Cearúil, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

2nd Kurt Ó Duinnín Cearúill, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

rec Rossa Ó Dufaigh, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan.

19D Foinn Mhalla, Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes Slow Airs (O18)

1st Conchubhair Mac Thomáis, CCÉ, Spink.

20A Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg Mhór / Flute Slow Airs (Faoi 12)

1st Daniel Aylward, CCÉ, Spink.

2nd Ailíse Dowling-McDonald, CCÉ, Spink.

3rd Aoife Hudson, CCÉ, Portarlington.

More below picture

20B Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg Mhór / Flute Slow Airs (12-15)

1st Eden Penfold, CCÉ, Athy.

2nd Molly O'Rourke, CCÉ, Spink.

rec Caoimhe Cuddy, CCÉ, Camross.

20C Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg Mhór / Flute Slow Airs (15-18)

1st Tara Fahey, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

2nd Rachael Bonham, CCÉ, Spink.

3rd Roisin Cunningham, CCÉ, Camross.

20D Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg Mhór / Flute Slow Airs (O18)

1st Katie Scully, CCÉ, Camross.

21A Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg / Whistle Slow Airs (Faoi 12)

1st Daniel Aylward, CCÉ, Spink.

2nd Taidhg Ó Daltúin, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

3rd Ailíse Dowling-McDonald, CCÉ, Spink.

21B Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg / Whistle Slow Airs (12-15)

1st Tara Ní Labhraí, CCÉ, Camross.

2nd Aoibhínn Ní Dhaltúin, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

3rd Eden Penfold, CCÉ, Athy.

21C Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg / Whistle Slow Airs (15-18)

1st Tara Fahey, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

2nd Maeve Scott, CCÉ, Camross.

3rd Kurt Ó Duinnín Cearúill, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

21D Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg / Whistle Slow Airs (O18)

1st Caoimhe Ní Labhraí, CCÉ, Camross.

22A Foinn Mhalla, Cruit / Harp Slow Airs (Faoi 12)

1st Nell Kettle, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

2nd Elena Nolan, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

rec Mary Jo Faherty, CCÉ, Portarlington.

22D Foinn Mhalla, Cruit / Harp Slow Airs (O18)

1st Clare Faherty, CCÉ, Portarlington.

23A Ceol Beirte / Duets (Faoi 12)

1st Daniel Aylward, Simon Groarke, CCÉ, Spink

2nd Hazel Fitzpatrick, Tom Hudson, CCÉ, Portarlington.

3rd Katie Doyle, Lucy Doyle, CCÉ, Spink

23B Ceol Beirte / Duets (12-15)

1st Siobhain Cunningham, Lily Breslin, CCÉ, Camross/Seán Ryan.

2nd James O'Mahony, Laura Vesey, CCÉ, Spink.

rec Eden Penfold, Lucy Cahill, CCÉ, Athy.

23C Ceol Beirte / Duets (15-18)

1st Naoise Kettle, Senan Shorthall, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan/Camross.

2nd Maeve Scott, Ellen Scott, CCÉ, Camross.

rec David Scott, Conall Nevin, CCÉ, Camross.

23D Ceol Beirte / Duets (O18)

1st Aaron Mackessy, Ciara Mackessy, CCÉ, Spink.

2nd Sophie Ryan, Róisín Murphy, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan / Camross.

rec Noel Stapleton, Darragh Ryan, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan

24A Ceol Trír / Trios (Faoi 12)

1st Shane Whelan, Edel Conway, Nell Kettle, CCÉ, Port Laoise/Clonaslee.

2nd Tom Hudson, Niamh Morris, Caitlyn Cody, CCÉ, Portarlington.

3rd Aoife Ní Cinneide, Shannon Guilfoyle, Oisin Gilligan, CCÉ, Camross.

24B Ceol Trír / Trios (12-15)

1st Molly O'Rourke, Bronagh Clooney, Laura Vesey, CCÉ, Spink.

2nd Erin Lalor, Eden Penfold, Lucy Cahill, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

rec Ashlyn McDonald, Cathal Ging, Elaine Conway, CCÉ, Port Laoise/Clonaslee.

24C Ceol Trír / Trios (15-18)

1st Maeve Scott, Ellen Scott, David Scott, CCÉ, Camross.

2nd Eimear Murphy, Roisin Cunningham, Siobhain Cunningham, CCÉ, Camross.

25A Bannaí Céilí / Céili Band (Faoi 12)

1st Corrig Ceili Band, CCÉ, Portarlington.

2nd Buaile Beg Céilí Band, CCÉ, Spink.

rec The James Fitzmaurice, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

More below picture

25B Bannaí Céilí / Céili Band (12-15)

1st Knockardagur Céilí Band, CCÉ, Spink.

2nd The James Fintan Lalor, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

rec St Aidans, CCÉ, Camross.

25C Bannaí Céilí / Céili Band (15-18)

1st St. Fergals, CCÉ, Camross.

2nd Timpeall Cnoc Céilí Band, CCÉ, Spink.

25D Bannaí Céilí / Céili Band (O18)

1st Glenbarrow Ceilí Band, CCÉ, Spink.

26A Grúpaí Ceoil (Faoi 12)

1st Ceoltóirí an Dóchas, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

2nd Grupa Cheoil Tobar an Cheantair, CCÉ, Spink.

rec Sliabh Bladhma, CCÉ, Camross.

26B Grúpaí Ceoil (12-15)

1st The Green Mill, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

2nd Cairdeas, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan.

rec Binneas an Chnoic Grupa Cheoil, CCÉ, Spink.

26C Grúpaí Ceoil (15-18)

1st Cairdeas, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan.

2nd St. Fergals, CCÉ, Camross.

rec Ceoltóirí Owen Beg Grupa Cheoil, CCÉ, Spink.

26D Grúpaí Ceoil (O18)

1st Laochra, CCÉ, Spink.

2nd Cairdeas, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan.

rec Round Tower, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

31A Amhránaíocht ar an Sean Nós (Mná) / Irish Singing (Ladies) (Faoi 12)

1st Laura Scott, CCÉ, Camross.

2nd Sophie McDonald, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

3rd Lexi Nic Néighill, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

31B Amhránaíocht ar an Sean Nós (Mná) / Irish Singing (Ladies) (12-15)

1st Clíodhna McGowan, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

2nd Elaine Ni Conbhai, CCÉ, Cluain Na Slí.

3rd Aoibhínn Ní Dhaltúin, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

31C Amhránaíocht ar an Sean Nós (Mná) / Irish Singing (Ladies) (15-18)

1st Eimear Murphy, CCÉ, Camross.

2nd Meabh Áine Ní Dhufaigh, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan.

33A English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (Faoi 12)

1st Laura Scott, CCÉ, Camros.

2nd Edel Ni Conbhai, CCÉ, Cluain Na Sli.

3rd Emily Conroy, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

33B English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (12-15)

1st Caoimhe Cuddy, CCÉ, Camros.

2nd Clíodhna McGowan, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

3rd Aoibhínn Ní Dhaltúin, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

33C English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (15-18)

1st Eimear Murphy, CCÉ, Camros.

2nd Tara Fahey, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

More below picture

33D English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (O18)

1st Katie Scully, CCÉ, Camros.

34A English Singing (Men) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Fir) (Faoi 12)

1st Taidhg Ó Daltúin, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

2nd Fionnán Ó Daltúin, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

39E Píosaí Ceoil Nuacheaptha / Newly Composed Tunes (Aon Aois/Any Age)

1st Erin Lalor, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

2nd Éabha Dowling-McDonald, CCÉ, Spink.

rec Edel Ni Conbhai, CCÉ, Cluain Na Sli.

40A Rince Céilí Ochtair, Mná / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (Faoi 12)

1st Cúl na Carraig, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

2nd Group A, CCÉ, Portarlington.

3rd Group B, CCÉ, Portarlington.

40B Rince Céilí Ochtair, Mná / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (12-15)

1st Suaimhneas, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

2nd Group A, CCÉ, Portarlington.

40C Rince Céilí Ochtair, Mná / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (15-18)

1st Rinceoirí Ní Bhóghaigh, CCÉ, Ratheniska.

42A Rince Céilí Ceathrair, Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (Faoi 12)

1st Foireann 1: Aisling, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

2nd Foireann 2: Spraoi, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

3rd Group C, CCÉ, Portarlington.

42B Rince Céilí Ceathrair, Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (12-15)

1st Foireann 1: Damhsa, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

2nd Foireann 3: Loughteague Ladies, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

3rd Group B, CCÉ, Portarlington.

42C Rince Céilí Ceathrair, Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (15-18)

1st Kilbush Céilí Dancers, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

44A Rince Seit, Mná / Full Set, Ladies (Faoi 12)

1st St. Fergals, CCÉ, Camross.

2nd St Aidens, CCÉ, Camross.

44B Rince Seit, Mná / Full Set, Ladies (12-15)

1st St Fergals, CCÉ, Camross.

45A Rince Seit, Measctha / Full Set, Mixed (Faoi 12)

1st St. Fergals, CCÉ, Camross.

45C Rince Seit, Measctha / Full Set, Mixed (15-18)

1st St. Stephens, CCÉ, Camross.

48A Rince ar an Sean-Nós (Faoi 12)

1st Sive Lalor, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

49G Comhrá Gaeilge (Faoi 9)

1st Jack Higgins, CCÉ, Camross.

49H Comhrá Gaeilge (9-11)

1st Shane Whelan, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

49I Comhrá Gaeilge (11-13)

1st Eimear Whelan, CCÉ, Port Laoise.

49J Comhrá Gaeilge (13-15)

1st Máire Ní Gréacháin, CCÉ, Cr. Seán Ryan.

More below picture

49K Comhrá Gaeilge (15-18)

1st David Ramsbottom, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce.

50D Storytelling (O18)

1st Michael Lynch, CCÉ, Spink.

51D Scéalaíocht (O18)

1st Michael Lynch, CCÉ, Spink.