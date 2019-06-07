Hermitage Green and Wyvern Lingo take centre stage at Laois festival

Plans are well underway for the second year of The Folly Festival in Cullohil, Ireland's first gender-balanced music and comedy festival supported by Electric Picnic.

Limerick band Hermitage Green and comedy duo The Two Johnnies are leading the brilliant Laois line up.

The exciting launch of this year’s Folly took place in Cullohill recently at an event which also celebrated the Big Hello community event.

This is the second year of The Folly Festival, Ireland’s first gender-balanced festival where equal numbers of male and female acts perform over two days of the July weekend in the beautiful setting of Cullohill Castle.

The festival which is supported by Electric Picnic and part funded by Laois Partnership is organised by the voluntary group, Cullohill Community Council.

Marian Mahony is the Secretary of the organising committee.

“We couldn’t have been happier with how last year’s event went for our first attempt.

“We knew as soon as the music started on the first night, that Cullohill Castle was a very unique and special venue and the festival had huge potential.

“We are working very hard to make sure this year’s festival is even better.

“We are delighted to confirm big-name Irish acts for 2019 including Hermitage Green and Wyvern Lingo.

“And bringing some musical comedy we have the superb The Two Johnnies.

“We have some great Laois talent performing also including Curtis Walsh, The Finns and Vocalese. Alice Lynskey from Wexford, who performed at the festival launch will once again take the stage at the festival and we are also delighted to welcome Sarah Buckley and Band to Cullohill Castle.

“There will also be some very special guests in attendance throughout the weekend,” she said.

Johnny "Smacks" McMahon and Johnny B O’Brien of The Two Johnnies have enjoyed huge success with a podcast and their ever-growing fan base.

The Folly is very much a family festival and there is something for all ages. In addition to the evening concerts, Saturday, July 20 will see a jam-packed schedule of fun for all, including mountain walk, adventure race, artisan food market, kids play area, art exhibition, dog show and much more.

Weekend tickets cost €40. Concert Day tickets are €25. Children under 14 are free when accompanied by a ticket holding adult – max 2 children per adult.

Day time events on Saturday, 20 do not require a ticket, but a nominal fee applies to some of the events. Full details and tickets are available online at www.thefolly.ie

MORE: Here's what's in store for Portlaoise's Old Fort Quarter Festival so far