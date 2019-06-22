Local soprano returns for Laois gig

Mary Conroy, soprano and harpist, returns to her hometown Portlaoise to perform in the Dunamaise Arts Centre this July.

Mary has been performing from a young age with Mrs Elizabeth McCormack, appearing in pantos and musicals. She has studied voice with Dr Veronica Dunne and harp with Anne Marie O’Farrell.

Special guests on the night include Seamus Fitzgibbon, a flautist also from Portlaoise, uilleann piper Seamus Ong and Phoebe O’Leary, a drama teacher who will recite some poetry.

The evening will have an Irish/American flavour to celebrate the Fourth of July.