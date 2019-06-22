Summer of fun at Laois Music Generation

The Music Generation Laois summer programs will kick off in July, offering workshops and events in all manner of musical expression.

Music Generation Laois gather the finest musicians to teach, perform and enthral. With workshops, performances, and concerts, the programs bring new faces and household names together in ways that surprise and inspire.

The Summer School of Rock and Pop takes place from July 1 to July 5, at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Aspiring rock and pop musicians can develop confidence and stage presence in a weeklong camp culminating with a concert on the Dunamaise stage.

A team of tutors from the Music Generation Laois School of Rock and Pop including singer-songwriter and recording artist James O’Connor, performers Terry Byrne, Ros O’Meara and Denise Boyle will work with musicians and singers and all instruments welcome. Participants must already play an instrument or sing to participate.

There is also an optional jazz module this year led by Paul McIntyre (keys) and Dave Redmond (bass) pending sufficient interest.

Later in the summer students at the Trad Summer School will be given the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the world of traditional music and how to collaborate, create, and perform.

This unique music program boasts some of the most experienced musicians in the industry that inspire students to play the music that they are passionate about. Students will also learn the importance of collaboration, and how interpersonal connections are made through music.

Tutors include Máire Ní Chathasaigh, Siobhan Buckley, Denise Boyle, Jesse Smith, Tommy Fitzharris, Sean Gavin, Paul Finn, Derek Hickey, Joseph Byrne, Fionnán MacGabhann, David Power, Micheál O’Raghallaigh, Dale McKay, Aine McQuaid, and many more to be announced.

The Trad Summer School will run from July 17 to July 19, at the Portlaoise Further Education and Training Centre, Tower Hill, Portlaoise.

Free admission to all concerts for students of the Trad Summer School.