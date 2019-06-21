Portlaoise book in paperback by popular demand

Due to popular demand, the most detailed book ever written about the town is now out in paperback.

John Dunne's 'A Book About Portlaoise' features generations of townspeople, many dead and gone, many still with us, and subjects range from a description of life in Maryborough in the 1700’s, through an account of shopkeepers on Main Street, to a detailed survey of local music in the 20th century.

As well as page after page of interesting facts drawn from four centuries, there are intriguing chapters entitled 'The Golden Crof't and 'Kings, Queens and the Missing Ancestor.'

'A Book About Portlaoise' is now available at €15 from Allbooks, Lyster Square, Portlaoise and worldwide from www.portlaoisepictures.com