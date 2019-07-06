Workshop on animation for budding film makers

Leading kids animation company 'Brick Flicks' is offering kids a chance to learn how to make their own animation.

Brick Flicks is bringing their three-day workshop to Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Wednesdays 17 - Friday 19 July.

By using the magical art of stop motion animation, children aged 9+ will work in small teams with like-minded young animators to create short films and learn some of the basic skills of stop motion.

The tutors love stop motion animation and they will help to make amazing Brick Flicks to share on share on their YouTube Channel.

Children can bring along their favourite mini figures but select carefully, make sure they have what it takes to be the star in your film.

There are two three day workshop options: morning option, 10.30 – 1pm; afternoon option, 2 - 4.30pm

Book now on www.birrtheatre.com