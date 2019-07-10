Laois's only outdoor swimming pool to reopen with fun barbecue party

Details have been confirmed for the reopening launch of Laois' only outdoor swimming pool.

Ballinakill Outdoor swimming pool has been lovingly restored by the local community.

To celebrate the reopening, they are hosting a poolside barbecue party with a fundraising raffle.

Raffle prizes include a family season pass for the pool worth €100 and it all happens this Friday evening July 12, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

"Great evening guaranteed," the Pool Committee has said.

Registration for seasonal memberships will be taken on the evening. It will cost €40 for a child, €50 for adults and €100 for a family. Pay as you go dips are €5 for adults and €3 for children.

There are two pools, a 35metre and a kids 10metre.

Plans to install heating will have to wait until enough money is raised, so in the meantime wetsuits might be adviseable!