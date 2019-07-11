Sold out success for Wuthering Heights open-air performance in Laois

Laois fans of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights are in for a treat tonight, if they were lucky enough to snap up tickets to a unique performance.

The walled gardens of Emo Court will host an open air performance of the passionate dark play which was a favourite for many Laois teenagers in English lessons.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is proud to present the wild and tempestuous love story set on the beautiful and mysterious Yorkshire moors.

In an adaptation by award-winning writer Laura Turner, it is set to entrance Chapterhouse audiences for an evening of theatre beneath the stars. Can Catherine and Heathcliff’s love endure, or will the forces of nature tear them apart?

More importantly, have you got a ticket and will the rain stay away?

The good news is that Met Eireann say that this afternoon will be largely dry in south Leinster. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, with moderate westerly breezes, warmest in the south. Tonight will be dry with clear spells and some patches of mist. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Gates open for the play in Emo Court's restored Walled Garden at 6.30. Performance starts at 7.30. The audience is invited to bring their own low backed seating or rugs. Picnics are welcome and please dress for the Irish summer.

"This performance will take place rain or shine and tickets are non-refundable. Please note, no dogs allowed in the Walled Garden," the organisers have noted.

