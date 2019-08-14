Bar set high for Portlaoise trad concert

The Laois Arts Office and Music Generation Laois in association with the Dunamaise Arts Centre are delighted to present a Music Network Concert next month, at St Peter’s Church in Portlaoise.

Four of Ireland’s very finest traditional musicians will perform together for the first time on a Music Network tour this September. Tara Breen (fiddle), Laoise Kelly (harp), Josephine Marsh (accordion) and singer Nell Ní Chróinín will tour to eleven venues around Ireland as well as an appearance in London with a concert at St Peter’s Church of Ireland in Portlaoise on Sunday, September 15, at 7pm.

Tara Breen, Laoise Kelly, Josephine Marsh and Nell Ní Chróinín have been setting the bar high as performers both at home and around the globe. Name-checking Danú, Kate Bush, The Chieftains and Christy Moore amongst their collaborators and with Presidents Obama, Clinton, Higgins and the Queen as audience members, these artists have a quiet authority that comes with true mastery and understanding of their music and heritage.

Dedicated and passionate, they’ll lead audiences through a programme of traditional tunes and songs, and for good measure, into a new Music Network commission by Josephine, a gifted tunesmith. This is a warm and intimate conversation of equals, one on which listeners are privileged to eavesdrop.

Ticket prices range from €12-€15 (plus booking fee) and can be booked by calling the Dunamaise Arts Centre on 057-8663355 or online at dunamaise.ie.