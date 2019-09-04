Laois hurling manager leads line-up for storytelling night If The Walls Had Ears

A spoken word evening that requires a listening ear and a quiet setting is will be held in the twinkling lights of a beautiful walled garden in Portlaoise with the Laois hurling manager as one of the top speakers.

If The Walls Had Ears is a spoken word evening, a communal conversation in a relaxing yet thought-provoking atmosphere.

Curated by award-winning Broadcaster and documentary maker Ann Marie Kelly and funded by Creative Ireland Laois, it is set in the Walled Garden of The Pantry in Portlaoise.

The magical garden is an area of stillness and tranquillity with no other distractions amidst the fairy-lit trees. Ann Marie will introduce each speaker who will take to the stage alone to tell their story. The audience can interact after each speaker.

Each storyteller comes from a diverse background. From a young local poet to hurling giant, a ‘lost’ engineer to a sex education teacher, a psychotherapist to a Presentation Sister. The stories supply and fuel the audience with musings on life and surviving each day.

The speakers are people who are breaking barriers every day but continue to struggle in the face of adversity. By sharing personal stories the audience is reassured and potentially reaffirmed.

The impressive lineup of speakers includes Laois Hurling manager Eddie Brennan who led the senior team to Joe McDonagh glory and a huge win over Dublin this year, 18 year old Poet and Spoken Word artist Glory Anumudu, Norbert Jez fifth-year student from Portlaoise College who performed a piece about the death of his father at Laois Debating finals, Pam Clinton a Psychotherapist, Ultan Conlon a singer-songwriter from Galway, Sr Helen Hyland Presentation Sister based in Mountmellick, Aran Ni Mhurchu a visually impaired young lady and her Guide Dog Buttons from Portlaoise, Helen Lalor a free spirit and midwife/nurse on campus in Mary I, Kayleigh a Fifth Year Student from Portlaoise College who recently performed a piece at the Laois Debating finals and Kieran Feeney an Engineer from Lanesborough.

This interesting night is not to be missed. Tickets are €10 available on Eventbrite. Join the Facebook event here.

The stories will be recorded for Broadcast on Ann Marie's award-winning Open Door programme on Midlands 103.