Ratheniska Comhaltas throws open doors for new season

Ratheniska Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann will be holding a registration night for anybody who wants to learn to play traditional Irish music this week.

New and existing members in are welcome as are beginners and experienced musicians.

The branch says people of all ages are welcome to come to Ratheniska Community Hall on Thursday evening, September 12 at 7.30pm.

For more details contact 086 8167382 or by email to rccemembers@gmail.com.

There will be an opportunity to view and try various instruments on the night.