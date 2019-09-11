Sing for Joy choirs set to hit the high notes

Rehearsals for the new season of the Sing for Joy choir will commence in September in Portlaoise.

The organiser says this is a community choir with an emphasis on self-confidence relaxation, participation, well being, teamwork, friendship, inclusivity etc.

The choir welcomes people from care facilities around Portlaoise and it's environs. They are looking forward to a successful year and to public performances during the first term.

The rehearsal takes place at the Portlaoise Parish Centre on Wednesday, September 18, at 11 am. Enquiries to Maureen at 087 6482038.