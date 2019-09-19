Ryan Tubridy has special tickets to give away on the Late Late Show
Reporter:
Leinster Express Reporter
19 Sept 2019
Ryan Tubridy presents the Late Late Toy Show
The ploughing, Dublin's All Ireland, the Rugby World Cup, Freya Ridings, Donal Skehan a Toy Show give away feature this week
Late Late Show Toy Show tickets will be up for grabs when Ryan Tubridy takes to our screens this Friday night in an edition which features one of Dublin's All Ireland heroes and a former Irish Rugby player ahead of Ireland's game with Scotland at the World Cup in Japan.
RTÉ says Toy Show tickets are the most sought-after tickets of the year, and Ryan will have a pair up for grabs for this week as well as€20,000 prize for one lucky viewer at home.
In celebration of Dublin GAA's Senior Footballers' 5-in-a-row, Dean Rock and his father Barney Rock, a former Dublin player chatting to Ryan about Dublin's historic win last weekend. Rugby legend Shane Byrne helps us kick off the Rugby World Cup, Japanese style.
Popular TV chef Donal Skehan is on hand to discuss life in LA and raising his family there, as well as challenging some audience members to a cook-off.
Laura Madden, the Monaghan-born former Miramax employee, who was one of the first women to go public with allegations of sexual abuse against film producer Harvey Weinstein, joins Ryan to discuss her experiences working with him in the early 1990s.
In a week that saw hundreds of thousands of visitors descend on Carlow for the National Ploughing Championships, the finalists of the Farm Heroes Awards will tell their stories, before the overall winner of this year's awards is announced.
Derry native Phil Coulter, will give his thoughts on the future of Northern Ireland, before a special performance of The Town I Loved So Well.
There will also be a musical performance from English singer-songwriter Freya Ridings, who will sing Castles.
