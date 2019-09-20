Culture Night delights in Laois - what's on and where?

A busy programme of events is on the menu for culture vultures in Laois on Culture night.

The Laois Arts Offices promises a wide variety of events which it says will delight and entertain people throughout the county on this special night celebrating culture and arts.

In Portlaoise the programme includes a concert at the Dunamaise Arts Centre by the Henry Girls joined by performers from Music Generation Laois at 7pm.

At Laois Shopping Centre from 5.30 to 6pm Youth Dance Ensemble will aim to delight shoppers with performances of dance and Mountmellick Embroidery Portlaoise Group will showcase their craftwork for the public from 7pm.

Portlaoise Library host author Anne Griffin in conversation with Claire O’Brien at 7pm and Laois Writers' Group will share the best of classical writing in “The Language of love’ at 8.30pm.

The Equinox at Kavanaghs’ Pub upstairs venue from 9pm will feature performances by artists from Laois and across Ireland and will include a special performance by Culture Night Ambassador Glory Anumudu.

Abbeyleix Heritage house will host a family puppet show by McCormick Puppets, at 6pm.

A Pop Up Gaeltacht event will take place at An Sean chistin in Ballyfin at 8pm.

Art lovers can visit a ceramic art exhibition ‘losing Ground’ at Laois Arthouse, Stradbally to meet the artist Cathy Whelan from 5pm-8pm.

Kevin McCann will open his art studio in Ballyfin from 5pm-11pm with music and refreshment for visitors.

From 2pm Mount Henry Art Studio, Killenard will open to the public and are offering free workshops from 5pm-6pm for children and 7pm-8pm for adults. Booking T: 087 9063363.

Donaghmore Famine Workhouse has free tours from 6pm-8pm and Emo Court has 2 free tours showcasing the house and three exhibitions starting at 6pm & 7pm.

At Roundwood House Mountrath there will be a tour of the house and grounds to finish with refreshments and music by Paddy and Ted ("Roundwood Kitchen Staff") in the Library. Booking required: T: 057 8732120.

Durrow Library has a musical evening of light classical and popular music performed by violinist/violist Ali Comerford and pianist Anna Callanan at 8pm. Booking Required T: 057 8736090.

In Mountmellick, The Aishling Art Group exhibit at the Gallery in Mountmellick Library and Mountmellick Comhaltas will entertain residents at St Vincent’s Hospital from 5pm.

The Slieve Bloom Association present ‘Life Stories’ , a documentary with memories of traditional music, dance and life over the years, at the MDA from 7pm.

In Portarlington at the Church of Ireland Hall, a special film screening of the film “Into the West” at 5pm celebrates the new Into the West Mural created for the town.

Enjoy a Traditional Evening of music, dancing, singing, storytelling and fun with Spink Comhaltas in Knock community Hall from 7.30pm-9pm.

There is a free buss available from Laois County Council to Roundwood House event leaving at 4pm return 6.30pm and bus leaving at 7pm return 9pm to Kevin McCann Open Studio event in Ballyfin - Booking T: 057 8664013/33

For more information about Culture Night please contact: The Arts Office, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, Co Laois T: 057 8664033/13 E: artsoff@laoiscoco.ie or W: www.laois.ie or visit the National Culture Night website www.culturenight.ie