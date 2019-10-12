Get a taste of Laois during a month of food

Food and drink producers in association with the Local Enterprise Office are running a full month of food events showcasing the amazing artisan produce in Laois.

Organisers will be showcasing their products at a wonderful evening of taste with Darina Allen and Andrew Rudd, at the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, at 7.30pm on Thursday, October 17.

Come and savour all the great tastes of Laois, at a wonderful tantalising evening with Darina Allen, Andrew Rudd, the makers and growers.

Tickets are priced €20, available from Laois Enterprise.