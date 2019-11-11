Laois choirs to unite for uplifting suicide charity concert

A wonderful musical afternoon featuring seven talented Laois choirs takes place this month for a suicide support charity.

Symphony Of Song will bring together a host of incredible talent for the first time.

It will have the Midlands Prison Officers Choir, The HSE Choir Tullamore, Portlaoise Parish Contemporary Choir, The Laois African Support Group LASG Gospel Choir, The Pike Church Choir and The Cosy Café Ensemble from Mountrath.

The Midlands ISL Learners Choir will also perform, using sign language to music in what is sure to not leave a dry eye in the house.

It is all for Teac Tom, a community based charity supported by the Thomas Hayes Trust. Teac Tom offers suicide intervention help, health awareness and bereavement support, with bases in Stradbally as well as Kilkenny.

The concert will take place in the beautifully restored St Philomena's Hall, The Convent, Mountrath.

Áine Purcell, Anita Brennan and Lisa Doyle are the event coordinators.

"We are really looking forward to the show and there is a such a great buzz around the Mountrath community. The support we are receiving is simply heartwarming," Áine said.

"The Thomas Hayes Trust is an initiative set up by the Hayes family to support individuals and their families affected by suicide or contemplating suicide. At present they have a walk in centre in Kilkenny city and also a centre in Stradbally. Their aim is to also have another walk in centre in Laois where people who are at their lowest can avail of counselling without an appointment," she explained.

The concert will be on Sunday, November 24 at 3.30pm.

Tickets are on sale online at EventBrite, at Centra Mountrath or on the door. Priced at €10 for adults and €5 for children. Maximum price per family will be €30. Refreshments are included as is a raffle.

Teach Tom is open Monday to Friday, 9.30 to 4pm and by appointment. Their 24 hour hotline is 056 7796592.

To buy tickets click on this link to the Thomas Hayes website.