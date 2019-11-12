Learn more about the heritage of Laois at a Portlaoise conference

Portlaoise is the place for a special free conference on the varied heritage of Laois this month.

The Heritage Office of Laois County Council will hold a conference called Laois Heritage Matters on Saturday November 23, at the Midlands Park Hotel.

It aims to bring together all interested people to explore and celebrate the rich built, natural and cultural heritage in Laois.

Catherine Casey is Heritage Officer with Laois County Council.

“This conference is a great opportunity for the people of Laois to come together and learn more about our heritage, to share views and discuss issues with a range of specialists,” she said.

The conference will also provide the opportunity to discuss the next Heritage Plan for County Laois, which will be written later this year and published in early 2020.

Topics will include a sample of surveys and awareness-raising work undertaken in recent years.

The morning will focus on natural heritage, the recent BirdWatch Ireland survey of swifts in Laois, community action for biodiversity in Kilminchy, the All Ireland Pollinator Plan actions in Laois, and adaptation plans for climate change.

In the afternoon the spotlight is on the built and cultural heritage, with talks on the archaeology of the Great Heath, maps of Laois the Portlaoise Plane, recent work at Fort Protector in Portlaoise and conservation at three medieval churches.

The advice is to book early, on Eventbrite or email ccasey@laoiscoco.ie