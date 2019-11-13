RTÉ wants to hear about your 'Clothes with Soul'

Do you have a special piece of clothing with a story behind it, something handed down by a family member or friend that is dear to your heart?

It could be the dress you inherited from your mother, the shirt bestowed to you by your grandfather, the jacket your sister used to wear.

Would you like to give this item a new lease of life so it no longer lives on a hanger?

If so RTÉ wants to hear from you for a show called 'Clothes with Soul'.

The programme will tell the story behind your treasured items and help you to repurpose them to become part of your wardrobe, always bearing in mind the important value of the item.

If you'd like to get in touch with your story please contact shauna.mcgreevy@rte.ie.