Tonight's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

Brendan Grace's family will be in studio with Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show in RTÉ on Friday night for an interview about the popular comedian who died this year.

Four months on from Dublin native's death, his wife Eileen Grace, and daughters Melanie and Amanda will be in studio to chat to Ryan about coming to terms with Brendan's death. They also want to express their gratitude for the kindness offered by people throughout Ireland during his illness and when the legendary Irish entertainer died from cancer.

Brendan Grace - Thanks for the Memories left viewers in tears when it aired on RTÉ One in recent months. In February, he decided to document his plan to return to the stage on Dublin's Olympia for a show with the Forget-Me-Nots Alzheimer's Society. Brendan never made it to the Olympia but the show did go on.

Grammy and Emmy award-winning crooner Harry Connick Jr will be teaming up with the RTÉ Symphony Orchestra for a special performance on the show.

The young Irish people with answers to the climate question will be in studio as 50 members of RTÉ's Youth Assembly on Climate chat to Ryan.

Art from Banksy and Andy Warhol will also be on display as Ryan speaks to presenter-turned-artist The lma Mansfield about this weekend's art fair, Art Source.

And singer Mary Black will be joining us, both to chat to Ryan and to perform alongside the RTÉ Symphony Orchestra.

All of this, and more, on The Late Late Show, November 15 on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.