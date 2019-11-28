Sleigh Bells from the Kitchen Choir in Portlaoise

The 65 Kitchen Choir presents ‘Sleigh Bells in The Snow’ in Portlaoise this week.

This ever-popular Choir will get your Christmas started with this show comprised of songs you know and love, mixture of old, middle of the road and classic anthems as well as Christmas hits to get you in the spirit.

Book early, because when they're gone, not even Santa will be able to get a ticket!

The show takes place at the Dunamaise Arts Centre from Thursday, November 28, to Saturday, November 30, nightly at 8pm. Tickets are available now, priced €16.