Electric Picnic set to lose one of its founding partners and big attractions

Electric Picnic is set to lose one of its centrepiece attractions the Body & Soul arena next year.

Avril Stanley, founder of the Body & Soul Festival, confirmed the divorce in a statement on the same day as the Electric Picnic organisers put extra tickets on sale for next years event which is due to have a 70,000 capacity.

"After 10 years as an independent festival, we have decided to step back from our presence and 16-year partnership with Electric Picnic so that we can refocus all of our attention to what the central idea behind Body&Soul is all about: creating an intimate and collaborative festival of the future; one that can embrace social change in a hugely positive way while celebrating an important (and ancient) Irish feast in our own unique, stand-alone style.

"We want to work towards bringing back fresh energy and perspective to Body&Soul at the Summer Solstice Festival in Ballinlough and for our new winter festival ÉRIU (December 2020).

"We are adding a new sense of Purpose to our festival pillars of Sustainability, Wellbeing, Creativity, Culture and Family and we hope to focus all of our efforts in bringing something different to the landscape of Irish festivals into the next ten years.

"The Body&Soul Family celebrates the many amazing moments in our first festival home and wishes the Electric Picnic every success in the future," concluded the statement from Ms Stanley.

Commenting on the change Festival Republic MD, Melvin Benn said Body and Soul would be replaced.

“I am never one to stand still and I constantly strive to evolve the festival. In keeping with this philosophy, I’m excited to announce the creation of Mind & Body in the area previously hosting Body and Soul with the beloved Mindfield moving to a new home on the edge of this creative area,



"In addition to this, Jerry Fish and his wonderful Electric Sideshow will become the centre-piece of another new area in the festival: following on from last year’s extraordinary arrival of Freetown, FishTown will be born!

"FishTown will host the extravagance and creativity of the wonderful Jerry Fish, situated adjacent to Freetown you’ll be able to lose yourselves in the delights of this brand new area. Together with Picnic favourites Trailer Park, Trenchtown and Salty Dog, as well as the ever-important Greencraft Village and Global Green Eco Village, you’ll need to save your energy to witness everything that’s on offer," they said.

The organisers said the Mind & Body arena will be operated on renewably sourced energy.