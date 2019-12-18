Portlaoise Panto on the home stretch for 2020 show

Tickets are still on sale for the Portlaoise Pantomime group's 36th annual production, 'Robin Hood' in the Dunamaise Arts Centre from January 18 to 25 inclusive.

As in previous years with their reputation for hugely entertaining productions of song, dance comedy and laughter for all ages, this year should be no exception.

This year's tale Robin Hood features all the usual surprise happenings along the way, where so many different characters will be encountered, goody goodies, bold as brass, happy, romantic, and as always everyone should live happily ever after.

With Director Sharon McNamara on her first visit to Portlaoise Panto, Musical Director Niall Mulpeter and Choreographer Julieanne McNamara, with a cast of over 50 (including 14 junior chorus and 15 transition year students from local secondary schools) rehearsals are now in full swing.

As ever Portlaoise Pantomime group are looking forward to seeing everyone and hope the audience will enjoy watching as much as they enjoy bringing it to life.

The cast features the following: Robin Hood – Stephen Keegan, Maid Marion – Aoife Horgan, Little John – Paolo Cahe, Maid Mavis – Veronica Lanham, Alan a Dale – Jamie O’ Callaghan, Scarlett – Charlene Duff, Friar Tuck – Rob Healy, Sherriff of Nottingham – Rory Chadwick, Prince John – Deirdre Phelan, Sir Guy – TBA, Niamh – Vikki Byrne, Nuala – Ciara Dollard, Mumsie Gertrude – Richard Mansworth, Barney the Bear – Jack Spillane, Blossom a Fairy – Cliona Nic Gearailt, King Richard – Noel Tuohy.

Pantomime tickets make ideal Christmas gifts but early booking recommended is this show sells out very quickly.

Robin Hood runs at the Dunamaise Arts Centre from Saturday, January 18 – 25 nightly at 8pm. Tickets are now available at the Dunamaise box office phone 057 86 63355 or visit www.dunamaise.ie.

Special rate for group bookings. Usual concessions apply with all tickets full price from Tuesday, January 21.