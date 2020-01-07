C'mon Laois! The county has featured in University Challenge

Finally a question we all can answer on University Challenge.

The BBC elite quiz show headed by Jeremy Paxman featured a question yesterday on Laois.

Jeremy asked the question "Doubly landlocked county... among its towns are Mountmellick and Portarlington".

It was put to a team from Trinity Cambridge, see tweet video below to see if they could answer it.

Thanks to Christopher Booth on Twitter @ChristyB306 for the rousing commentary and posting this entertaining tweet cheering us up on a dark January day.

"Portarlington, Mountmellick and Laois getting the mention on #UniversityChallenge tonight!" he said.

Come on Laois!