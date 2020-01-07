C'mon Laois! The county has featured in University Challenge
The University Challenge team facing a question on Laois
Finally a question we all can answer on University Challenge.
The BBC elite quiz show headed by Jeremy Paxman featured a question yesterday on Laois.
Jeremy asked the question "Doubly landlocked county... among its towns are Mountmellick and Portarlington".
It was put to a team from Trinity Cambridge, see tweet video below to see if they could answer it.
Thanks to Christopher Booth on Twitter @ChristyB306 for the rousing commentary and posting this entertaining tweet cheering us up on a dark January day.
"Portarlington, Mountmellick and Laois getting the mention on #UniversityChallenge tonight!" he said.
Come on Laois!
Portarlington, Mountmellick and Laois getting the mention on #UniversityChallenge tonight! pic.twitter.com/o6EWPEAphG— Christopher Booth (@ChristyB306) January 6, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on