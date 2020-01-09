The Supervet from Laois returns to Channel 4 with new series

Laois man and The Supervet Prof Noel Fitzpatrick is back on the TV screen tonight for his 15th series of the hit show.

"I can barely believe it but Series 15 of Supervet is airing on Channel 4," said the Ballyfin men in a tweet sent on Wednesday.

"I am delighted the stories mean as much to you as they do to me and the team," he said.

The first episode screens on Channel 4 at 8pm on Thursday, January 9. Scroll through the tweets below for a flavour of what will feature.

Introducing Merida, Brodie and Elmo - the stars of tonight’s episode of #Supervet pic.twitter.com/A32lnV09c7 — Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) January 9, 2020

I can barely believe it but Series 15 of #Supervet is airing tomorrow on @Channel4 at 8pm. I am delighted the stories mean as much to you as they do to me and the team. Check in tomorrow to find out more about the animals who star in the first episode x pic.twitter.com/cHrznWtFii — Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) January 8, 2020