The Supervet from Laois returns to Channel 4 with new series

Conor Ganly

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Prof Noel Fitzpatrick from Ballyfin with Brodie one of the stars of the first episode of his new series

Laois man and The Supervet Prof Noel Fitzpatrick is back on the TV screen tonight for his 15th series of the hit show.

"I can barely believe it but Series 15 of Supervet is airing on Channel 4," said the Ballyfin men in a tweet sent on Wednesday.

"I am delighted the stories mean as much to you as they do to me and the team," he said.

The first episode screens on Channel 4 at 8pm on Thursday, January 9. Scroll through the tweets below for a flavour of what will feature.