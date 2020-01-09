The Supervet from Laois returns to Channel 4 with new series
Prof Noel Fitzpatrick from Ballyfin with Brodie one of the stars of the first episode of his new series
Laois man and The Supervet Prof Noel Fitzpatrick is back on the TV screen tonight for his 15th series of the hit show.
"I can barely believe it but Series 15 of Supervet is airing on Channel 4," said the Ballyfin men in a tweet sent on Wednesday.
"I am delighted the stories mean as much to you as they do to me and the team," he said.
The first episode screens on Channel 4 at 8pm on Thursday, January 9. Scroll through the tweets below for a flavour of what will feature.
One of the highlights of watching The #Supervet - moments like this ❤️ @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/8jijnl7frp— Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) January 9, 2020
Introducing Merida, Brodie and Elmo - the stars of tonight’s episode of #Supervet pic.twitter.com/A32lnV09c7— Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) January 9, 2020
Happy #Supervet day folks! X pic.twitter.com/VsOqGbByzr— Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) January 9, 2020
I can barely believe it but Series 15 of #Supervet is airing tomorrow on @Channel4 at 8pm. I am delighted the stories mean as much to you as they do to me and the team. Check in tomorrow to find out more about the animals who star in the first episode x pic.twitter.com/cHrznWtFii— Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) January 8, 2020
Meet my friend Brodie - a gorgeous softie who you will fall in love with in the first instalment of The #Supervet starting on Thursday in the UK on @Channel4. Stay tuned for more behind the scenes over the next few days x pic.twitter.com/X49HhQ90dJ— Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) January 7, 2020
