Laois has two nominees in the IMRO Music venue awards

Laois has two top music venues nominated in the IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards 2019.

The county continues to punch above its weight for top musical venues.

The Electric Picnic festival and Kavanagh's Bar & Venue Portlaoise both have received nominations. (scroll down for full list).

Last February Kavanagh's was shortlisted for the Hot Press Live Music Venue of the Year at the IMRO Live Music Awards. In 2018 they won the Regional Innovative Pub of the Year at the Irish Pub awards.

Above: Padraig McGann, President, VFI with Niamh and PJ Kavanagh, Kavanaghs Bar and Venue.

Irish Music Rights Organisation CLG (IMRO) will hold the awards on Tuesday February 11 at a new venue of Twenty Two, South Anne Street in Dublin.

The annual awards, now in their twelfth year, celebrate the venues and individuals working in the live music industry, whose passion and determination brings the joy and inimitable experience of live music to the public across Ireland.

More than 13,000 IMRO members were given the opportunity to vote for their favourite venues of 2019 for inclusion on the awards shortlist. Venues were judged on atmosphere, sound and lighting, staging, diversity of programming, the staff and management of each venue and accessibility for people with disabilities, all of which are essential foundations for a truly remarkable live music venue. IMRO members also voted on Ireland’s music festivals, tech crews and for the IMRO Outstanding Contribution to Live Music, the receiver of which shall be announced on the night of the Awards.

Music venues and festivals play a vital role in the music industry in Ireland, giving international and homegrown artists of all levels a platform to engage with existing fans and build new audiences. They also play a central role in urban and rural communities across the country, providing a social gathering space for a multitude of audience types, and contributing hugely to the domestic economy.

Victor Finn is IMRO Chief Executive.

“The important role that venues and festivals make nationally is all too often overlooked. They provide an essential platform and support network for Irish and international artists and bands of all levels, in addition to their vital contribution to communities both economically and socially. The IMRO Live Music Venue Awards have grown from their inception to become one of the most anticipated dates in the Irish music industry calendar. The awards are an opportunity to acknowledge venues big and small across the country and to celebrate the individuals whose hard work and commitment help our vibrant and eclectic music industry to flourish.”

Awards will be presented to live music venues in each of the following regions: Dublin, Leinster (excluding Dublin), Connacht, Munster and Ulster (Donegal, Monaghan, Cavan). The IMRO Music Festival of the Year, IMRO Small Music Festival of the Year, IMRO Tech Crew of the Year Award and a special Outstanding Contribution to Live Music Award will also be presented. Performances on the night will come from emerging acts Soda Blonde, Alex Gough and ELM.

One overall award will be presented to the IMRO National Live Music Venue of the Year. This award is decided upon by the public, who vote for their live music venue of the year from the combined shortlist of all the regions.

Live music fans should simply log on to www.surveymonkey. com/r/imrovenueawards and choose their favourite from the shortlist provided, by 5pm on February 7. Voters will by entered into a draw to be in with a chance to win an iPad.

The ceremony will also see the presentation of the award for Hot Press Live Music Venue of the Year via The Readers Poll which is contributed to by Hot Press fans and can be viewed at Hotpress.com

Niall Stokes is editor of Hot Press.

“Irish music is going through a real purple patch at the moment, with brilliant new artists emerging across every genre – and a lot of them are making a serious impact internationally. They deserve to. We are producing some truly great music here at the moment.

"This extraordinary surge of creativity in Irish music would not be possible without great live venues. They give artists and bands a vital platform, especially at the start of their careers. A healthy live music scene is at the very heart of things – and music is flourishing all over Ireland.

"That’s why the IMRO Live Music Venues Awards are so important. It matters a lot to us, here at Hot Press, to lend our support to the awards – and to do everything we can to promote live music in Ireland. We want Irish artists to experience recognition and success like never before during the year ahead. I firmly believe that 2020 is going to be a great one."

IMRO LIVE MUSIC VENUE OF THE YEAR AWARDS SHORTLIST

Dublin

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin 2

Vicar Street, Dublin 8

Arthur’s Blues and Jazz Club, Dublin 8

The Old Storehouse, Dublin 2

The Underground, Dublin 2

Rest of Leinster

The Royal Meath Bar, Navan, Co Meath

Kavanagh's Bar & Venue, Portlaoise, Co. Laois

Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

The Spirit Store, Dundalk, Co. Louth

The Set Theatre, Kilkenny

Ulster

Iontas Theatre, Castleblayney Co. Monaghan

An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

McGinley’s Bar, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

The Chasin’ Bull, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co Donegal

Munster

Coughlan's Bar & Live Music Venue, Cork

Mike the Pies, Listowel, Co. Kerry

De Barra's Folk Club, Clonakilty, Co. Cork

Connolly’s of Leap, Co. Cork

Crane Lane Theatre, Cork

Connacht

Matt Molloy's, Westport, Co. Mayo

The Quays Bar, Galway

JJ Harlow’s Bar, Roscommon

Anderson’s Live, Sligo

Róisín Dubh, Galway



IMRO Music Festival of the Year 2019

All Together Now

Body & Soul

Electric Picnic

Longitude

Féile '19

Galway International Arts Festival

Forbidden Fruit

Sea Sessions

Live @ The Iveagh Gardens

Sligo Live

IMRO Small Music Festival of the Year 2019

Clonakility International Guitar Festival

It Takes A Village

Claremorris Folk Festival

K-Fest Arts Festival

Another Love Story

The Acoustic Yard Festival

Sounds from a Safe Harbour

Ireland Music Week

Kilkenny Tradfest

Doolin Folk Festival

IMRO Tech Crew of the Year 2019

Coughlan's Live Bar and Music Venue

Axis Arts Centre and Theatre

BelloBar

Sea Sessions

Other Voices

Beatyard

Live at St. Luke's

The Sugar Club

Olympia Theatre

The Academy

#IMROVenueAwards