Grease lightning in Mountrath

Mountrath CS Transition Year launched their First Ever Transition Year Musical on Friday 17th January 2020. This year's Transition Year group launched 'Grease the Musical' to a packed School Gym on Friday morning. The entire school community took part in a Dress Up Day as part of the launch and there were Pink Ladies and Thunderbirds roaming the school corridors.

Auditions began in September to choose the school's first ever musical characters, under the direction of Paul Norton (Show Director), Mr Aiden Feeley (Musical Director) and Julianne McNamara (Choreographer). Ms Evelyn Geary is acting as Musical Producer.

Mountrath CS Principal Ms Siobhán McCarthy opened proceedings by welcoming the school community and congratulating the Transition Year students on their work to date.

The group then performed a sneak peak to their show with some group dancing and singing. As well as a couple of solo performances of the show's top musical numbers.

The community is excited and looking forward to the First Ever Mountrath CS Musical.

Grease the Musical will take place on Thursday 5th, Friday 6th and Saturday 7th March 2020 in St. Philomena's Hall, Mountrath.

Tickets are available from MCS office (0578741080) and are priced at €15 per adult & €10 per child.