Heavenly laughs in Portlaoise at new play

A nostalgic comedy based on a very Irish hijacking of the 1981 Aer Lingus plane by an ex-Trappist monk with a bottle of water as his weapon, the Pope as his nemesis, and a burning desire to know The Third Secret of Fatima, A Holy Show comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre next week.

A Holy Show takes us back to 1981 and brings us on board the ill-fated Aer Lingus flight EI 164 from Dublin to London. The show follows the passengers and crew as this most Irish of hijackings unfolds.

Following on from the critical success of Edinburgh Fringe & Dublin Fringe, A Holy Show is now on tour throughout Ireland.

This wonderful production is high energy and takes audiences on a whirl wind of a comic journey with both actors playing multiple characters at breakneck speed. The sharp, insightful script delivers a laugh a minute alongside a revealing and probing understanding of faith in Ireland, both in the 80s and today.

A Holy Show comes to the Dunamaise in Portlaoise next Tuesday, February 4, at 8pm, with tickets €18/€16.