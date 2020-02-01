Appetite for the best Guns N' Rosestribute act

Take yourself down to Paradise City next weekend with a live performance by one of the best Guns N’ Roses tribute acts on the Irish music scene.

Abuse Your Illusions are an experienced and energetic six-piece Dublin based band formed in early 2014. The band play Guns N’ Roses classics from the iconic Appetite For Destruction, Lies, Use Your Illusion I & Use Your Illusion II albums delivering a high volume, high octane Guns N’ Roses show typically running two to three hours.

The bands is focussed on attention to detail ensuring that all the classic Guns N’ Roses tunes are delivered with passion, energy and accuracy with front man Neil Bailey providing the all important Axl Rose swagger and attitude.

Pounding rhythm is provided by Christian Stynes (Matt Sorum) supported by Paul Ryan (Duff) pumping out bass from his trusty Gallen & Kruger amp. Manning the Marshalls and wielding the iconic Les Pauls are Trev Mooney (Izzy) and Dan Cassoni (Slash).

Abuse Your Illusions play Kavanaghs in Portlaoise next Friday, February 7, at 10.30pm. This is an over 18s gig only and tickets are available now, priced €12.