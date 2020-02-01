Mountmellick's Hen Night fun

Rehearsals are in full swing as the cast and crew of Mountmellick Drama group, under the watchful eye of director Padraig O’Toole take on Dublin playwright, Jimmy Murphy’s The Hen Night Epiphany for their spring production.

Set in modern Ireland five women come together the week before Una’s wedding to help her clear out the rundown cottage which she and the love of her life will soon call home. As the play unfolds we see women one by one confront awkward truths.

This well crafted, thought provoking play will hold audiences captivated throughout as friendships are tested, secrets are outed, and laughs are had. Definitely a night not to be missed.

Performances will take place Thursday to Saturday, February 6 to 8, in the Community Arts Centre, Mountmellick at 8pm sharp. Tickets priced €10 are available on the door.