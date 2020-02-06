Alina to dazzle Portlaoise with jazz

Enjoy a dazzling feast of music this week, when Alina Bzhezhinska Quartet comes to Portlaoise as part of a Music Network Tour.

If you think the harp is for angels then Alina Bzhezhinska and her quartet will set you right. She brings a new perspective to this supposedly dainty instrument, taking the ground-breaking work of Alice Coltrane in the 1960s as a stepping-off point for her own flighty improvisations and sonic adventures.

She can also create extraordinary lyricism and soul within her own compositions and this versatility and curiosity has marked her out as a pioneer in the field of Jazz Harp.

It is said her shows constantly challenge the notion of boundaries in music, roughing up the harp with tones and textures that would ruffle many an angel wing.

Featuring Alina Bzhezhinska on harp, Tony Kofi on saxophones, Larry Bartley on double bass, and Joel Prime on drums and percussion. The venue is St Peter’s Church of Ireland, Market Sq, Portlaoise, on Sunday, February 9, at 6pm. Tickets €5 for students, adults €12. Book through the Dunamaise Arts Centre on 057 8663355, or go online at www.dunamaise.ie.

This event is promoted by Laois County Council Arts Office, Music Generation Laois and Dunamaise Arts Centre.