Arts and science to marry in Laois to highlight climate change challenge

A new project is being launched in Laois that will bring arts and science together to creatively highlight climate change.

Laois County Council, with the support of Creative Ireland and Midlands Science, says it is commissioning an artist and a scientist to explore, engage with and present aspects of climate change in partnership with a local community in Laois. The project has a commission value of €9,000.

The council says climate disruption will have diverse and wide-ranging impacts on Ireland’s environment, society, economic and natural resources that will require behavioural, social and cultural transformation.

"This commission explores how the arts, culture and heritage sectors can be used to promote dialogue around this pressing issue in ways that are provocative and engaging will be an essential part of this transformational process," says the council.

The council says the project will see an artist and scientist working collaboratively, combining their expertise and

skills to establish "a socially engaged, participatory project" in Laois.

It says the project should engage creatively within a local community and the process of engagement will result in building community capacity, support the community to interpret climate action policies and identify what is a priority to their lives and community as a whole. The council hopes that it will also result in actions, in a way that both engages and has scientific rigour.

The project brief including information on the application process is available to download here https://laois.ie/creative-res ponse-to-climate-change-commission-2020/.

The final date for registration of interest in this commission is Friday, March 13

The closing date for receipt of submissions is Friday, April 17 2020 at 4pm.