WATCH: Brilliant video from RTE archives of a Laois village in 1980

RTE Archives has shared an evocative video of a Laois village first broadcast 40 years ago in February 1980.

It was from an opening sequence of the satire show Hall's Pictorial Weekly. Different villages around Ireland were featured with the location kept secret every week ensuring a captive audience around Ireland.

Borris-in-Ossory was featured in 1980 and prepare to be filled with memories... ads for Guinness, a kid eating a pack of Tayto that probably cost 5p, no health and safety in sight with tractors flying by, locals all waving for the camera and a scary doll for sale at the end!

The Laois village had its working water pump insulated by straw, and a working telephone box. The video also features St Mark’s Church of Ireland church with its round tower and a commemoration plaque to the visit of Ted Kennedy in 1964 outside a local pub.

Click below to watch the video and similar ones on the archive website.

https://www.rte.ie/archives/2020/0205/1113369-borris-in-ossory/