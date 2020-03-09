Laois St Patrick's Day parade on climate action awaits #coronavirus updates

A popular big parade in a Laois town is still going ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak, but it may yet be called off.

Mountrath parade has been marching since 1973 and this year another great day has been organised by the committee, with huge support from the community.

Their theme is Mountrath Goes Green: Use–Recycle–Recreate.

However they are waiting on Government advice on going ahead, with one week still to go to St Patrick's Day and 21 cases of the virus now in Ireland.

"With the Corona Virus situation a threat to all events the organising committee will be guided by what decisions are made by the interm government on this matter but at this present time the parade is still going ahead." the chairperson Cllr James Kelly says.

Their traditional St Patricks Day Parade is to feature lots of original floats, marching bands, grand marshalls, school mascots, community groups, sporting bodies, schools, vintage groups and businesses combined with street entertainment.

"The organising committee made a unanimous decision on this years theme to help in highlighting the important role that our communities can play with the urgent action required for Climate Change and our responsibilities towards same," Cllr Kelly said.

Shannon Street is planned to be closed for the day with a variety of children’s activities, including bouncy castles and slides to keep the small ones entertained. There will a diverse range of acts from Irish dancing, singing and traditional music.

"Our main goal is to expand on last years success by getting as many as possible involved and we hope that all groups and organisations from the surrounding areas, towns and villages will take part," he said.

The parade will start from St Fintans GAA grounds at 12.30pm.

They request that participants be in the grounds by 12 noon. Music will start on the main stage from 11.45am.

The committee acknowledges and thanks Laois County Council especially officials Dom Reddin, Edmund Kenny and Will Donagher. They also thank their sponsors, the Gardai, CJ Sheeran, St Fintans GAA, Dan Fleming, stewards, Irish Red Cross, Camross Comhaltas, Orna Phelan School of Dancing, Tina Daly Trophies, Cosy Café Choir, MCs Johnny Purcell & Mick Grehan, their judges and all contributing to what is hoped will be another super St Patricks Day Parade to remember for Mountrath.