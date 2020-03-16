Laois town to hold an online St Patrick's Day festival

A Laois town will be hosting a virtual St Patrick's Day festival this Tuesday March 17.

With everybody now sensibly keeping their distance from each other to slow the spread of Covid-19, there is still a way to come together to share the national day.

Mountmellick St Patrick's Day Festival Online is a Facebook event begun by Accoustic Jam Night, a group of trad musicians so live trad music is sure to feature.

"MOUNTMELLICK ACOUSTIC JAMMERS ANNOUNCE MOUNTMELLICKS FIRST ONLINE PADDYS DAY FESTIVAL! We invite you to join us here on this event for a day of ceoil agus craic , rí rá agus ruaille buaille !

"We will post our own and your videos of songs, tunes, stories , comedy, arts, crafts, disco, homemade parades... whatever ! Get the kids involved ! Let’s keep our town and county’s spirits high. Spread the word and get the rehearsals going !

"Videos etc will be shared here in this event tomorrow from 1 o clock S.P.T. (Standard Parade Time!) til late ! Invite everyone in need of the craic ! Grá Mór agus Beannachtaí ar lá le Phádraig!"

The event is for families having fun in the safety of their homes.

"Important Note; Please make sure your festival happens at home with your own family. We will not post house party or lock-in etc videos . This event is monitored and all posts will be approved first to protect from trolling," they say.

See the event here.