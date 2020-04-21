Portarlington pop act Lucidy set to release debut single in aid of ‘Do it for Dan’ campaign

Portarlington-based pop act Lucidy are set to release their debut single ‘Green & Gold’ on Friday (April 24) with all proceeds going to the ‘Do it for Dan’ campaign.

Lucidy, a pop act trio with a quirky electronic sound, will release their debut single ‘Green & Gold’ this Friday. The single will be available to buy on Bandcamp, iTunes and Google Play Music, as well as in all streaming platforms.

The Do it for Dan campaign was launched in early March for the son of Laois footballing greats Niall and Aisling (nee Quigley) Donoher, 1-year-old Dan was diagnosed with a rare life-threatening disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis.

Dan was diagnosed with the rare genetic neuromuscular disease back in December which has a life expectancy of 18-24 months. A groundbreaking treatment, Zolgensma, is available in the US but at a cost of 2.1 million dollars for a once-off infusion. The treatment can substantially improve quality of life, and survival rates of this horrific disease.

Their fundraising efforts have gripped the nation in recent weeks and they reached the halfway mark of their €2.1 million total on Sunday last, with over €1 million euro raised through their GoFundMe page.

The life expectancy of an SMA type 1 child is 18-24 months. SMA is the progressive loss of motor neurons, which are the nerve cells that control muscle movement. Essentially, it is a muscle wasting disease. Dan was 8 months old when he was diagnosed, at this point he had lost his ability to lift his legs, maintain head control and lie on his belly. As Dan has the most severe type of SMA, this damages the muscles used for swallowing, speaking and breathing along with requiring ventilatory support.

'Green & Gold' will be released on all streaming platforms on Friday 24th of April, but more importantly will be available for purchase on iTunes and Google Play music. All of the money generated is going to Dan's GoFundMe campaign to get him the treatment he so richly deserves.