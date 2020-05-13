Covid-19 turns Portlaoise Musical Society's show plans into rags

Covid-19 has shredded Portlaoise Musical Society's 2020 Ragtime plans.

The award-winning group made an announcement this Wednesday, May 13.

"It’s with a heavy heart that we have to announce that Portlaoise Musical Society will not be staging a show this November. Due to these unprecedented times it would not be feasible to put on a production.

"It is vital that we look after our wonderful members and loyal audiences that have supported us for many years. We look forward to gracing the stage once again in November 2021. We will be back bigger and better.

"Stay safe and much love," concluded the statement from the Portlaoise Musical Society Committee.