Calling all up and coming Laois musicians for Cruinniú na nÓg Online Open Mic Night

Young Laois musicians are being asked to enter a video showing them performing their music to win prizes.

One of the first initiatives of this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg, a national day of creativity for young people, is an Open Mic Night.

This is an opportunity for up and coming musicians to showcase their work and also to win some great prizes.

Music Generation Laois in association with Creative Ireland Laois are looking for young musicians from across the country to submit a video of their original music songs /tunes /compositions /raps or electronic music.

The aim is to receive as many videos as possible to create an amazing celebration of upcoming talent and original music. On June 13 the videos that match the criteria below will be compiled and live-streamed on the Online Open Mic night. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Criteria

This project is all about being original and creative. There are just a few set criteria:

1. Original music/creations only

2. Open to those aged between 12-18 years

3. Videos should be a minimum of 1 minute and no more than 2 minutes.

4. Videos need to have good sound and lighting

5. All videos should be filmed in landscape

6. Group performances are accepted; as long as they are created following Government guidelines on social distancing (acapella app/similar recordings etc. are welcome)

7. Parents/ family members can assist in making the video

8. For electronic music videos you are welcome to submit visuals to accompany your music.

9. Deadline for entries is 5pm, Friday 29 May, 2020.

What kinds of music creations are accepted?

It is totally up to you. As long as it’s an original piece you can perform a tune/song you composed; a rap you created; electronic music you created or even a series of sounds created by you using objects from your home.

It can be any genre – pop, rock, jazz, funk, soul, dance, techno, trad, folk, contemporary, world, gospel anything you want. The more unique the better. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Prizes and glory

All entries will be viewed by a panel of professional musicians from Music Generation Laois. This panel will then choose a selection of entries to be showcased at the Open Mic Night on the 13th of June 2020.

There are 2 prizes available for entries that ooze originality and musical creativity:

National Prize: Win 1 day recording in Golden Egg Studios world-class recording facility in Laois. Open to any young musician age 12-18 living on the island of Ireland.

Laois Prize: For up and coming musicians from Laois! Win one year’s free music lessons in Music Generation Laois. Open to young musicians age 12-18 and living in Laois.

For full details see www.musicgenerationlaois.ie/online-open-mic-night/

The deadline for entries is 5pm, Friday 29 May.

Cruinniú na nÓg is a national day of free creativity for children and young people across Ireland.

It is an initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme (2018-2022) in partnership with Laois County Council and RTÉ. See www/laois.ie/cruinniu2020 for more information or check out Creative Ireland Laois updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Follow them on FB: facebook.com/creativelaois

Twitter: twitter.com/ creativelaois

Instagram: @creativeirelandlaois

YouTube: youtube.com/channel/