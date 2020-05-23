Forest Fest claimed by Covid-19 but Laois event rescheduled to 2021

Forest Fest, a new music and arts festival planned for Emo, Co Laois, has been rescheduled from July this year to the summer of 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisers have also announced that they have secured all their headliners and key acts that were due to perform this year at the rescheduled event.

In addition, two more major acts have been added to the Laois line-up for next summer.

Forest Fest 2021 will now be opened by Harvest, the Neil Young tribute, who have regularly performed at the Trailer Park stage in the Electric Picnic.

The new headliner for the Friday slot on the opening night of the three-day festival will be Jack L, who will bring his full show to the Emo venue.

The organisers promise that all existing tickets can be retained and reused for next year if patrons wish to do so. A full refund of all tickets sold for this July’s is also available on request. MORE BELOW PICTURE

Portlaoise native Philip Meagher is the promoter of Forest Fest. He is determined than ever to stage a memorable festival in Emo village next summer.

“Like everyone else we are disappointed and regret that we have had to call off this year’s festival which was planned for July 10th due to the Covid-19 restrictions. However, health and safety is paramount and takes precedence over all other considerations and any inconvenience in postponing Forest Fest comes second to the well-being of all in our local community, our patrons, staff, fans and performers.

“Of course we are disappointed, everyone was really excited and looking forward to the inaugural Forest Fest, but social distancing guidelines and the various other protocols that are required for the foreseeable future made it impossible to proceed with an event of this scale in a completely safe and enjoyable atmosphere.

“However, we were determined not just to pull the plug and walk away and have worked hard behind the scenes in recent weeks to liaise with the fantastic bands and other interested parties to ensure that we could harness the energy, enthusiasm, excitement and interest there is in Forest Fest, so we are delighted to secure all those top acts for the June bank-holiday next year.

“For now all that remains is for fans to re-set their clocks for the summer of 2021 when Forest Fest will be back, even better than ever as we are so chuffed to have added acts of the calibre of Jack L and Harvest to our original line-up,” said Mr Meagher. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

The event, which will be headlined by The Stunning, Something Happens, the Frank & Walters, Walk the Line and Pogueology who were all billed in the original line-up, will now see Jack L and Harvest as the star attractions on the opening Friday night of the June holiday weekend.

Forest Fest 2021 will also feature The Pearly Whites along with local crowd-pleasers, The Jury, The Big Spoon with guests Vocalese. There will be shows too from Strength in Numbers and The Glimmermen, special guests at a Festival Club which will be offering craft beers, cocktails and a classy food menu, all available as part of the boutique festival offering.

The organisers say full support programme of arts and artisan events, along with afternoon family-friendly activities is being finalised and will be announced in due course. MORE BELOW PICTURE

The new dates are June 4th to 6th 2021, the mid-summer bank holiday weekend.

For all details, updates, tickets or refund requirements just log on to www.forestfest.ie

Tickets for Forest Fest 2021 are now available via Eventbrite and the Forest Fest website, www.forestfest.ie

There are a range of fan-friendly ticketing options, ranging in price from €32.50 for individual daily shows to a select number of Festival Club weekend passes with special privileges for €110. Tickets from Eventbrite are available HERE.

In the meantime, from all the Forest Fest team urge you to stay safe and remember to wash your hands!