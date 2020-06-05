Laoise Library Service about to take set to spread its wings after Covid-19 lockdown

Laois County Library Service is offering more library services next week.

The first phase will be a “Call and Collect” service in some of the major branches from Monday, June 8 next.

Library customers must contact branch libraries directly in advance to place an order of books/DVDs/CDs etc that are currently available in Laois Library branches.

A time for collection will be given, and one member of a household can enter the lobby of the library to pick up the order. Members of the public are not permitted to enter the main library area at this time and are asked to use hand sanitiser and adhere to social distancing guidelines when collecting items. Library customers can also return their outstanding loans to the library.

The following libraries will offer the Contact And Collect services at the following days and times:

Portlaoise Library: Monday - Friday, 9.30 am - 1pm & 2pm - 4.30pm.

Portarlington Library: Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays 9.30am – 1.00pm &2.00pm-4.30pm.

Mountmellick Library: Tuesdays and Fridays 9.30 - 1pm & 2pm - 4.30pm.

Abbeyleix Library: Tuesdays and Fridays 9.30 - 1pm & 2pm - 4.30pm

The Laois Library servicelease contact the libraries directly as below to your collection:

Portlaoise 057 8622333 el laoislibrary@laoiscoco.ie

Portarlington - 057 8643751 e portarlingtonlibrary@laoiscoco.ie

Abbeyleix - 057 8730020 abbeyleixlibrary@laoiscoco.ie

Mountmellick -057 8644572 mountmellicklibrary@laoiscoco.ie

Durrow, Mountrath, Rathdowney, Stradbally and Ballylinan Libraries will not be offering this service at this Phase and will remain closed to the public.

Customers of these branches can avail of the Call and Collect services in Portlaoise, Portarlington, Abbeyleix and Mountmellick libraries in Laois.

The service says that this means that at first, library spaces will be restricted to library staff only and will not be accessible to the public.

Laois Library Service says its first priority will be to make arrangements for safe lending.

All other services such as local studies, computer access, printing, photocopying, scanning and indeed the bookshelves are unavailable at this time.

The service says that as the government roadmap progresses, the library sector will plan a gradual re-opening aligned to health and safety directives.

In all situations, the service adds that the health and safety of the public and staff will be paramount. It says social distancing will be observed where library users interact with services, and all health and safety protocols will be observed.



