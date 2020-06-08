Laois artists boosted by special Covid-19 award scheme list

The Arts Council has sent its congratulations to two Laois artists who have each been awarded a €3,000 grant to help them make new and original work during the Covid-19 crisis.

The agency for funding and developing the arts said applications from Laois artists had scored very highly. Visual Artist Lauren Bickerdike and Traditional musician Áine McGeeney were successful in their applications from the Arts Council Covid-19 Crisis Response Award which attracted 1,000 applicants.

The Arts Council said it was encouraged by both the quality of the applications, and that almost two thirds of the successful artists had never before been funded by the Arts Council.

The €1 million scheme is one a number of measures being introduced by the Arts Council to help support artists and arts organisations through the Covid-19 crisis.

“We are very encouraged by the response to this award,” said Arts Council Director Maureen Kennelly. “The applications were of a very high standard and showed the depth and breadth of the arts in Ireland – with greater resources we could have awarded twice as many -- and it is particularly heartening to see so many successful applications from artists not previously funded through the Arts Council. Of course, this also points to artists' particular and urgent needs at this time of crisis."

Minister Josepha Madigan commented: “I especially welcome the many new artists who were successful under this round. I realise that now is a particularly challenging time for artists to make work. I look forward to the imminent report from the Arts Council's Expert Advisory Group on further proposals to sustain this vital sector”.