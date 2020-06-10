Catch the creativity of Laois youth at Cruinniú na nÓg

The Laois Culture Team has creatively curated a very special programme of virtual cultural and creative activities for the national day for children taking part in Cruinniú na nÓg this year.

Cruinniú na nÓg is a national day of creativity for children and young people which celebrates and encourages participation in culture and creativity through performance, workshops, readings, screenings and special events.

"It’s a day for doing, making and creating," say Creative Ireland.

Laois children and teenagers are taking part and at different times on Saturday, June 13 Laois children are invited to join in a range of creative activities for young people aged 4 - 18 and their families.

The day features Laois Series - A Sense of Place - a new video involving a creative exploration, interpretation and reflection by 26 children and young people (ages 8-18) from across Laois. The Laois Culture Team says the work tells the story of their sense of place using the mediums of dance, theatre and music as well as discovering their sense of place in relation to biodiversity and their local library in this time of social distancing and isolation.

The participants are involved with the Laois Youth Theatre, Laois Youth Dance Ensemble, the Laois County Library Service, students of Music Generation Laois and members of the Irish Wildlife Trust Laois-Offaly Branch.

Michael Fortune, an artist and folklorist, has taken their work and produced a video work which will be showcased for Cruinniú na nÓg on the Creative Laois Youtube Channel.

The day also features traditional song workshops. Aileen Lambert brings traditional songs and singing to the Cruinniú na nÓg programme. Aileen’s songs are aimed at children aged 4-7 and 8-12.

Another highlight is the Music Generation Laois Open Mic Night.

"We’ve had a great response to our call-out for entries for the Music Generation Laois Open Mic Night," says the Laois Culture Team.

The event starts at 8pm on Saturday on the Creative Laois YouTube Channel.

"t is the final event of Cruinniú na nÓg and we are really looking forward to showcasing the original compositions from 12 to 18-year-olds around the country.

Events on the day will take place on the Creative Laois YouTube Channel and the Creative Laois Facebook page .

For details of all events for Cruinniú na nÓg visit laois.ie/cruinniu2020 or the Creative Laois social channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Creative Ireland is a Government initiative to promote culture and creativity at local level. It is delivered in Laois by the Laois Culture Team, which includes representatives of the Laois Arts Office, Laois Heritage Office, Laois Library Service, Dunamaise Arts Centre and Music Generation Laois.

Cruinniú na nÓg is just one of the Creative Ireland projects in Laois this year.

For full details of all projects undertaken in Laois in 2019 and underway for 2020, see the Creative Ireland website.