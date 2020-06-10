Laois kids to do you want to make a kite - then fly along with other children on this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg

The Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) has teamed up with Creative Ireland to help children create their very own unique kites that they can fly along with other kids on this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg on Saturday, 13th June.

On that day, children can fly their lovely vibrant kites (up to the highest height!) in gardens and parks all over Ireland while keeping socially distanced from each other.

Young kite-flyers will have the chance to celebrate this year’s national day of creativity in their local area by sharing their colourful images and videos on social media. Using the hashtags #GetIrelandMaking and/or #CreativeIreland, they will also have a chance of featuring on DCCI’s and Creative Ireland’s accounts too!

Before Saturday 13th June, DCCI is running live online workshops and video tutorials by Ireland’s brilliant artists and craftspeople to show children and young people how to make their own wonderful kites. All they need are a few bits and bobs such as newspaper, string/twine, colourful materials, tape and paper straws! There are two live online workshops left before next Saturday so register now using the links below.

LIVE ONLINE WORKSHOPS SCHEDULE:



3pm, Thursday, 11 June – The Musical Kite Workshop with Ed Devane (age 10+) (register online here).

To watch fun and creative kite-making videos at any time, check out DCCI’s YouTube playlist, Let’s Go Fly a Kite. See also DCCI’s full schedule and videos of more brilliant crafty workshops for all ages as part of Get Ireland Making.

Cruinniú na nÓg is a national day of creativity for children and young people which celebrates and encourages participation in culture and creativity through performance, workshops, readings, screenings and special events. It’s a day for doing, making and creating. #CreativeIreland

Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) is the national agency for the commercial development of Irish designers and makers, stimulating innovation, championing design thinking and informing Government policy. DCCI's activities are funded by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation via Enterprise Ireland. DCCI currently has 59 member organisations and more than 3,000 registered clients. dcci.ie