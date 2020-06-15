Irish Eurovision performers join HSE fundraiser film made by Laois man

Stars of Irish Eurovision like Dana and Phil Coulter have contributed to an online show by a Laois man, made to raise money for PPE for frontline healthcare staff to protect them from Covid-19.

Music aficionado and author Mick Lynch from Mountmellick is behind 'Ireland's Eurovision Lockdown Fundraiser' which goes live on YouTube at 8pm on Saturday, June 13.

Contributors include DJ and Eurovision commentator Marty Whelan, Micky Joe Harte, Sandy Kelly, Maxi, Luvbug, an exclusive new video from Secret Garden, Marc Roberts, Eamonn Toal and more.

All of the footage is previously unseen as it was all recorded in the artists' own homes in the past few weeks.

Mick who works in biopharma by day, got to know many of Ireland's Eurovision performers while writing his book What's Another Year.

"With no Eurovison this year and all of us in lockdown, I just contacted them and asked them would they like to help and the response was unprecedented. They all wanted to either contribute a story, a video or a song to the cause," he said.

"I am overwhelmed and humbled that they all sent and made videos. I had planned to put it out on the weekend of the Eurovision but some late entries came in and I felt it would be wrong to leave them out after going to the trouble of recording a piece," he said.

He is asking viewers to make a donation for PPE for HSE frontline staff.

"We are all indebted to them, they are the real heros. Nothing we do can match what they have done and continue to do to care for patients, so this is a way to show our gratitude," he said.

There will be a GoFundMe account and viewers can also donate directly to the HSE with bank account details to be included. Donation details will be added to this story.

Ireland's Eurovision Lockdown Fundraiser launches on You Tube at 8pm this Saturday June 20.