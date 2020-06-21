Electric Picnic loos idea proposed for Stradbally

Portable toilets are needed in Stradbally during the Electric Picnic.

So proposed Cllr Tom Mulhall at a recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting where he called for Laois County Council to install portaloos on Main Street during the festival.

While, he received no official reply from Laois County Council due the cancellation of the 2020 event, he suggested that it should be examined for 2021.