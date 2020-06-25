Laois Kerry man captures nation's love of comics on Ryan Tubridy Show

A Laois resident and Kerry native had a big interview on the Ryan Tubridy Show this Thursday all about his love of comics.

Eoin O'Sullivan from Timahoe, commutes to his job as an attendant the National Gallery every day and his love for it was clear.

A retired Garda, he served in Portlaoise among other places.

He hopes to one day hold an exhibition of comics there, including his own huge collection.

He had emailed the programme about his lifelong love of comics. He joined Ryan on the line to talk about the joy that issues of The Beano and The Dandy gave him as a young boy, and how he spends his days and nights surrounded by art of a different kind as an Attendent in the National Gallery.

His idea of an exhibition went down great with the listeners, with many sharing their own favourite memories of reading comics as children.

Listen to his interview here

The National Gallery put up this tweet of Eoin beside his favourite painting by Sisley.

"Loving hearing our colleague Eoin O'Sullivan on @RyanTubridyShow this morning! Here's a photo of Eoin with his favourite picture that he mentioned, Alfred Sisley's Canal du Loing at Saint Mammès. Eoin spoke about it as part of our #InTheFrame series on Instagram!"